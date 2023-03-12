Premios Oscar 2023: Esta es la lista completa de ganadores

¡Premiaron a lo mejor de Hollywood! Este 12 de marzo se llevó a cabo la nonagésima quinta edición de los premios Oscar, un galardón dedicado a reconocer a las producciones inolvidables del año pasado.
En esta edición, fue el comediante Jimmy Kimmel el encargado de conducir la ceremonia de premios. Al inicio del evento, el estadounidense apareció en el escenario como si cayera de un paracaídas, en referencia al filme de Top Gun: Maverick.
La premiación contó con la participación de mexicanos como Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu en la lista de nominados.
Sin embargo, destacó la premiación de Guillermo del Toro en la categoría de ‘Mejor Película’ por su versión de Pinocho.
Te dejamos enlistados a los ganadores de la edición número 95 de los premios Oscar, que se llevaron a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar 2023
Mejor película
- Evertything Everywhere all at Once (ganadora)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor director
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere all at Once (ganadores)
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actor
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale (ganador)
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actriz
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere all at Once (ganadora)
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Mejor película animada
- Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro (ganador)
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at Once (ganadora)
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere all at Once (ganador)
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyrre Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor vestuario
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (ganadora)
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor Sonido
- Top Gun: Maverick (ganadora)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
Mejor Música Original
- All Quiet on the Western Front (ganadora)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor guion adaptado
- Women Talking (ganadora)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor guion original
- Everything Everywhere all at Once (ganadora)
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Living
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye (ganador)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille (de Alfonso Cuarón)
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse (ganador)
- The flying sailor
- Ice merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front (ganadora)
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Mejor documental
- Navalny (ganador)
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodsheed
- Fire of blood
- A house made of splinters
Mejor documental corto
- The elephant whisperers (ganador)
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
- Haulout
Mejor canción original
- ‘Applause’ de Tell it like a woman
- ‘Hold my hand’ de Top Gun: Maverick
- ‘Lift me up’ de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ de RRR (ganadora)
- ‘This is a life’ de Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor película internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front, de Alemania (ganadora)
- Argentina, 1985 de Argentina
- Close de Bélgica
- Eo de Polonia
- The Quiet Girl de Irlanda
Mejor Edición
- Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere all at Once (ganador)
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Matt Villa Jonathan Redmondy - Elvis
- Monika Willi - Tár
- Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front (ganadora)
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water (ganadora)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Top Gun: Maverick