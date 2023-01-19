Premios BAFTA 2023: Guillermo del Toro es nominado en 3 categorías por ‘Pinocho’

Guillermo del Toro sigue siendo nominado a los premios de cine más importantes y ahora fue incluido en 3 categorías de los BAFTA 2023, que tienen al mexicano peleando con Pinocho como mejor filme de animación, mejor score original y mejor diseño de producción. La entrega de los galardones se realizará el próximo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall, en el centro de Southbank, en Londres.

El filme All Quiet On The Western Front se convirtió el primero en lengua extranjera con un mayor número de nominaciones en la historia de la Academia británica, con 14, entre los que destacan mejor director, mejor actor de reparto, mejor guión adaptado, mejor película en lengua no inglesa y mejor película.

En tanto, The Banshees Of Inisherin y Everything Everywhere All At Once cuentan con diez candidaturas cada una, seguidas por Elvis (9) y Tár (5).

Estos son algunos de los nominados

Anna Higgs, presidenta del comité de cine de BAFTA, destacó hoy tras revelarse las lista de nominados que es “alentador ver que el trabajo continuo para la igualdad continúa teniendo un impacto positivo en la diversidad y el talento y de los títulos nominados hoy”.

Mejor película

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor película animada

Pinocho

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor director

Edward Berger - All Quiet On the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook - Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan - Evertyhing Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet On the Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire of Light

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Herry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly DeLeon - Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Mejor score original

All Quiet On the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pinocho

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet On the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Pinocho

*Con información de EFE.