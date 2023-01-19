Premios BAFTA 2023: Guillermo del Toro es nominado en 3 categorías por ‘Pinocho’

Guillermo del Toro sigue siendo nominado a los premios de cine más importantes y ahora fue incluido en 3 categorías de los BAFTA 2023, que tienen al mexicano peleando con Pinocho como mejor filme de animación, mejor score original y mejor diseño de producción. La entrega de los galardones se realizará el próximo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall, en el centro de Southbank, en Londres.
El filme All Quiet On The Western Front se convirtió el primero en lengua extranjera con un mayor número de nominaciones en la historia de la Academia británica, con 14, entre los que destacan mejor director, mejor actor de reparto, mejor guión adaptado, mejor película en lengua no inglesa y mejor película.
En tanto, The Banshees Of Inisherin y Everything Everywhere All At Once cuentan con diez candidaturas cada una, seguidas por Elvis (9) y Tár (5).
Estos son algunos de los nominados
Anna Higgs, presidenta del comité de cine de BAFTA, destacó hoy tras revelarse las lista de nominados que es “alentador ver que el trabajo continuo para la igualdad continúa teniendo un impacto positivo en la diversidad y el talento y de los títulos nominados hoy”.
Mejor película
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor película animada
- Pinocho
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor director
- Edward Berger - All Quiet On the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook - Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan - Evertyhing Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet On the Western Front
- Micheal Ward - Empire of Light
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Herry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dolly DeLeon - Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Mejor score original
- All Quiet On the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Pinocho
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet On the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Pinocho
*Con información de EFE.