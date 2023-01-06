Premios BAFTA 2023: Guillermo del Toro e Iñárritu en lista larga de nominados

Se anunciaron a los candidatos a los BAFTA Film Awards en una larga lista que incluye 24 categorías entre las que lidera All Quiet on the Western Front con 15 nominaciones, seguida por The Banshees of Inisherin con 14 y el empate entre Everything Everywhere All At Once y Elvis con 12 menciones cada una.
El director de cine mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue reconocido con Pinocho, que aparece en 6 ternas como filme animado o guión adaptado, mientras que Alejandro González Iñárritu fue contemplado con Bardo en filme en otro idioma al inglés.
Esta primera ronda finalizó el pasado 30 de diciembre y continúa el proceso de votación desde el 6 de enero hasta el 13 de enero antes de dar a conocer los nominados finales, que ocurrirá en un evento en vivo el próximo 19 de enero. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 19 de febrero.
La lista larga de nominados a los premios BAFTA
Mejor película
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
Película británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Blue Jean
- Brian And Charles
- Emily
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Living
- The Lost King
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Debut destacado de un escritor/productor/director británico
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Donna
- Electric Malady
- Emily
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Nothing Compares
- Rebellion
- See How They Run
- Wayfinder
Película que no es en idioma inglés
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- EO
- Holy Spider
- The Quiet Girl
- RRR
Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- A Bunch Of Amateurs
- Fire of Love
- The Ghost of Richard Harris
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
- McEnroe
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Película animada
- The Amazing Maurice
- The Bad Guys
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Lightyear
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Director
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Fire of Love
- The Quiet Girl
- Saint Omer
- She Said
- Tár
- Till
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Guión original
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- The Menu
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Whale
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
Actriz principal
- Naomi Ackie - I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Jessica Chastain - The Good Nurse
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler - Till
- Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor principal
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
- Harris Dickinson - Triangle of Sadness
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kaluuya - Nope
- Felix Kammerer - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch - The Woman King
- Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Carey Mulligan -She Said
- Emma Thompson - Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Aimee Lou Wood - Living
Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tom Hanks - Elvis
- Woody Harrelson - Triangle of Sadness
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward - Empire of Light
- Ben Whishaw - Women Talking
Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Cinematografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Athena
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Diseño de vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Corsage
- Elvis
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Edición
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
Maquillaje y peinado
- All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Composición original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
Diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Efectos visuales especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Top Gun: Maverick
Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick.