Premios BAFTA 2023: Guillermo del Toro e Iñárritu en lista larga de nominados

Se anunciaron a los candidatos a los BAFTA Film Awards en una larga lista que incluye 24 categorías entre las que lidera All Quiet on the Western Front con 15 nominaciones, seguida por The Banshees of Inisherin con 14 y el empate entre Everything Everywhere All At Once y Elvis con 12 menciones cada una.

El director de cine mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue reconocido con Pinocho, que aparece en 6 ternas como filme animado o guión adaptado, mientras que Alejandro González Iñárritu fue contemplado con Bardo en filme en otro idioma al inglés.

Esta primera ronda finalizó el pasado 30 de diciembre y continúa el proceso de votación desde el 6 de enero hasta el 13 de enero antes de dar a conocer los nominados finales, que ocurrirá en un evento en vivo el próximo 19 de enero. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 19 de febrero.

La lista larga de nominados a los premios BAFTA

Mejor película

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Película británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Blue Jean

Brian And Charles

Emily

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Living

The Lost King

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Debut destacado de un escritor/productor/director británico

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Donna

Electric Malady

Emily

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Nothing Compares

Rebellion

See How They Run

Wayfinder

Película que no es en idioma inglés

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Corsage

Decision To Leave

EO

Holy Spider

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A Bunch Of Amateurs

Fire of Love

The Ghost of Richard Harris

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

McEnroe

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Película animada

The Amazing Maurice

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fire of Love

The Quiet Girl

Saint Omer

She Said

Tár

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Guión original

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Menu

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Women Talking

The Wonder

Actriz principal

Naomi Ackie - I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Jessica Chastain - The Good Nurse

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor principal

Austin Butler - Elvis

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Harris Dickinson - Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kaluuya - Nope

Felix Kammerer - All Quiet on the Western Front

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch - The Woman King

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Emma Thompson - Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Aimee Lou Wood - Living

Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Tom Hanks - Elvis

Woody Harrelson - Triangle of Sadness

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire of Light

Ben Whishaw - Women Talking

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Athena

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Diseño de vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Corsage

Elvis

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Edición

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Elvis

Emancipation

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Composición original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

Diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Efectos visuales especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

Sonido