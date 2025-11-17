The Game Awards 2025 revela a sus nominados: ¿Cuáles son los candidatos para el GOTY y cuándo se entregan?

¡Hype completo en la comunidad gamer! Y es que este lunes Geoff Keighley dio a conocer la lista de nominados a The Game Awards 2025, premiación que, año con año, galardona a lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos, y cuyo máximo reconocimiento es el Game of the Year (GOTY), o Juego del Año.
¿Cuáles son tus favoritos? Te contamos todos los detalles para que llegues informado y puedas hacer tu quiniela con todo el tiempo posible.
¿Quiénes son los nominados al GOTY en The Game Awards?
Como cada año, la lista cuenta con representantes de diversos géneros, exclusivos de algunas consolas y títulos que provienen de desarrolladores ‘indies’.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
En abril, Kepler Interactive sorprendió a todo el mundo con el lanxamiento de Sandfall Interactive, un videojuego tipo JRPG con comandos de acción el tiempo real llamado Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Desde su lanzamiento, la crítica internacional ha hablado maravillas de este título indie por su jugabilidad, narrativa, gráficos de nueva generación y más. Está disponible en PlayStation 5, Xbox Series (con Game Pass) y PC.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
En junio, el famoso creador de videojuegos Hideo Kojima regresó con la secuela de un querido título: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, un título de acción y aventura aclamado por todo aquel que lo jugó.
Al ser una exclusiva de PlayStation, no llegó a todos los públicos; sin embargo, tuvo un muy buen recibimiento y hoy materializa todo en la nominación a The Game Awards. Además, cuanta con actuaciones especiales como el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro.
Donkey Kong Bananza
La representación ‘nintendera’ llegó de la mando de Donkey Kong Bananza, y no de Super Mario Kart World. La exclusiva de la Nintendo Switch 2 se coloca en el listado de los Game Awards en como candidato al Juego del Año.
Lanzado el pasado julio, el título ha sido aclamado por la innovación de su gameplay en una saga que no había tenido mucha actividad en tiempos recientes. Curiosamente, el protagonista no ha dado pista de reaparecer al menos en el tráiler de Super Mario Galaxy: La Película.
Hades II
Otro ‘indie’ en el listado. Y es que apenas el pasado septiembre, lanzaron la secuela de un muy querido título: Hades II. Luego de los acontecimientos del primer título, Zagreo, Perséfone y Hades se vuelven prisioneros de Cronos.
Ante esto, todo queda en manos de la joven Melínoe, quien debe rescatar a su familia, a la cual desconoce prácticamente, en un RPG de acción tipo roguelike que mejora muchos aspectos del primer juego. Está disponible en Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC y macOS.
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Luego de mucha espera para los amantes de los metroidvania, llegó Hollow Knight: Silksong, un juego de plataformas desarrollado por el estudio independiente Team Cherry que revolucionó a la comunidad no sólo por la calidad del título sino por su bajo precio.
Gracias a lo accesible de su coste, incluso las versiones pirateadas incluían mensajes de los hackers, quienes llamaban al público a darle soporte a la desarrolladora cuando pudieran y adquirieran la versión original. El título está disponible en prácticamente todas las plataformas de videojuegos.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Quizás la más grande de las sorpresas del listado de este año fue Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, un título desarrollado por Warhorse Studios que salió en el alejado mes de febrero.
Se trata de un título de rol y acción basado en la edad media que está disponible en consolas de última generación: Xbox Series, PlaySTation 5 y PC.
¿Cuándo es la entrega de The Game Awards 2025?
La entrega de la premiación The Game Awards se realizará el jueves 11 de diciembre y se podrá ver gratis mediante YouTube y Twitch en todo el mundo.
Como adicional, dieron a conocer que también se podrá ver mediante el sistema de streaming Prime Video este año.
The Game Awards: Lista completa de nominados
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados:
Game of the Year (GOTY) - ‘Juego del año’
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
Mejor dirección
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Mejor narrativa
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/Konami)
Mejor dirección de arte
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Mejor banda sonora
- Christopher Larkin por Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb por Hades II
- Lorien Testard por Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Toma Otowa por Ghost of Yōtei
- Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell por Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Mejor diseño de audio
- Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/Konami)
Mejor actuación
- Ben Starr por Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox por Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii por Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English por Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato por Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker por Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
- Atomfall (Rebellion)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Games for Impact - ‘Juegos de impacto’
- Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor soporte continuo
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor juego independiente
- Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
- Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Mejor debut indie
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
- Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
- Megabonk (Vedinad)
Mejor juego para dispositivos móviles
- Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
- Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
- Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Mejor juego de AR/VR
- Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
- Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
- Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
- The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)
Mejor juego de acción
- Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)
Mejor juego de acción / aventura
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Indiana Jones y el Gran Círculo (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Mejor juego de rol
- Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)
- The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Mejor juego de lucha
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Mejor juego familiar
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
- LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Mejor juego de estrategia
- The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
- Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
- Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)
Mejor juego de deportes y carreras
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
- F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
Mejor juego multijugador
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)
Mejor adaptación de un videojuego
- A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
- Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
- The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
- Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)
Juego más anticipado
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
Creador de contenido del año
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Mejor juego de esports
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot)
Mejor atleta de eSports
- brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
- f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
- Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
- MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
- Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2