‘FLiRT’: ¿Qué sabemos de la nueva variante de Covid que se propaga en EU? Estos son sus síntomas

CDC is tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants KP.2 and KP.1.1 (sometimes called FLiRT). KP.2 is the main variant in the US but isn’t causing an increase in COVID-19 infections or more severe illness than other variants. See the latest data: https://t.co/a7nK8KTP4j pic.twitter.com/qGK1RswfUr