¿Quién es el dueño de Nu, el casi banco que quiere ‘ganarse’ a México? Esta es su historia

David Vélez, CEO de Nubank David Velez, chairman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nu Holdings Ltd. (Nubank), speaks during an interview at the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Nu Holdings Ltd., one of the world's largest digital banks, surpassed 100 million clients across its operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg (Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg)