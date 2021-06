Un sueldo encriptado: A piloto de NASCAR le pagarán con criptomonedas

@InvestVoyager partners with @landoncassill to launch the first-ever #crypto @NASCAR sponsorship–paid in @litecoin $LTC & $VGX 🏎️



“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Voyager – they make it simple for anyone to participate in the crypto market.”



Read now: https://t.co/OKAqKjHUed pic.twitter.com/NBc8ZBUGNJ