Dinamarca portará mensajes críticos en el Mundial de Qatar 2022

✈️ Which 13 nations have qualified for Qatar 2022? Which 12 must navigate the European play-offs? Which 10 are in the final round of African qualifying? How do things stand in the AFC, Concacaf & CONMEBOL #WCQ zones?



ℹ️ We have all you need to know ⬇️https://t.co/l5KCBfxURO pic.twitter.com/lya7GwCdXQ