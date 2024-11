Kamala Harris o Donald Trump: ¿Quién ganará las elecciones en EU 2024? Esto dicen las encuestas

📊ATLAS POLL - U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS



National voting intentions show Trump leading by 2.5 percentage points, with Harris remaining at the same level since she assumed her candidacy.



🔴 Trump: 49.5%

🔵 Harris: 47%

⚪ Other/Undecided: 3.5%