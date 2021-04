Es hora de que las tropas regresen a casa: Biden promete ‘poner fin a la guerra más larga de EU’ en Afganistán

Police Officer Billy Evans Lies In Honor At U.S. Capitol Rotunda U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony for late U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Evans was slain during an attack on the Capitol perimeter on April 2 by a knife-wielding man crashing a car into a security checkpoint. Photographer: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/Bloomberg (J. Scott Applewhite/Bloomberg)