Metallica anuncia nuevo álbum con José Madero, J Balvin, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash y otros artistas

Metallica anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco: The Metallica Blacklist.

Este álbum estará compuesto por 12 canciones y contará con la participación de 53 artistas, de acuerdo con el anuncio que la banda hizo en sus redes sociales.

Formarán parte del álbum Miley Cyrus, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash, St. Vincent, Alessia Cara & The Warning, Rina Sawayama e Imelda May, entre otras artistas.

También participarán Juanes, Royal Blood, José Madero, J Balvin, Elton John, Mac DeMarco, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, entre otros.

Estará disponible a partir del 10 de septiembre de este año y todas las ganancias serán para la caridad.

Las canciones que aparecerán en este disco son: Enter Sandman, Sad but True, Holier Than Thou, The Unforgiven, Wherever I May Roam, Don’t Tread on Me, Throught the Never, Nothing Else Matters, Of Wolf and Man, The God that Failed, My Friend of Misery y The Struggle Within.