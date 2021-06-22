Reflector

Metallica anuncia nuevo álbum con José Madero, J Balvin, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash y otros artistas

Este álbum con 12 covers será presentado en septiembre próximo. Te contamos.

Te contamos sobre el nuevo álbum de Metallica. (Shutterstock)

Metallica anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco: The Metallica Blacklist.

Este álbum estará compuesto por 12 canciones y contará con la participación de 53 artistas, de acuerdo con el anuncio que la banda hizo en sus redes sociales.

Formarán parte del álbum Miley Cyrus, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash, St. Vincent, Alessia Cara & The Warning, Rina Sawayama e Imelda May, entre otras artistas.

También participarán Juanes, Royal Blood, José Madero, J Balvin, Elton John, Mac DeMarco, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, entre otros.

Estará disponible a partir del 10 de septiembre de este año y todas las ganancias serán para la caridad.

Las canciones que aparecerán en este disco son: Enter Sandman, Sad but True, Holier Than Thou, The Unforgiven, Wherever I May Roam, Don’t Tread on Me, Throught the Never, Nothing Else Matters, Of Wolf and Man, The God that Failed, My Friend of Misery y The Struggle Within.

