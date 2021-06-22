Metallica anuncia nuevo álbum con José Madero, J Balvin, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash y otros artistas

Metallica anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco: The Metallica Blacklist.
Este álbum estará compuesto por 12 canciones y contará con la participación de 53 artistas, de acuerdo con el anuncio que la banda hizo en sus redes sociales.
Formarán parte del álbum Miley Cyrus, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash, St. Vincent, Alessia Cara & The Warning, Rina Sawayama e Imelda May, entre otras artistas.
También participarán Juanes, Royal Blood, José Madero, J Balvin, Elton John, Mac DeMarco, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, entre otros.
Estará disponible a partir del 10 de septiembre de este año y todas las ganancias serán para la caridad.
Las canciones que aparecerán en este disco son: Enter Sandman, Sad but True, Holier Than Thou, The Unforgiven, Wherever I May Roam, Don’t Tread on Me, Throught the Never, Nothing Else Matters, Of Wolf and Man, The God that Failed, My Friend of Misery y The Struggle Within.
One album, 12 songs, 53 artists, unlimited possibilities. #TheMetallicaBlacklist https://t.co/T4Vi3xif6i pic.twitter.com/NAjPvZp7ow— Metallica (@Metallica) June 22, 2021