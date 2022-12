Croacia hace temblar a sus rivales en ronda de penales: Así ha sido su implacable historia

Croatia 🤝 Extra time



2018 Round of 16: Won on penalties ✅

2018 Quarter-final: Won on penalties ✅

2018 Semi-final: Won in extra-time ✅

2022 Round of 16: Won on penalties ✅

2022 Quarter-final: 🤔



🇭🇷 Always bringing the #FIFAWorldCup drama!