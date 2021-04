PURSE, la plataforma para mujeres que quieren hacer ‘trueques’ digitales con blockchain

Operations At Food Ordering Startup TinyOwl As India Fosters Surge Of Errand Apps Tiny Owl employees work at computers inside the company's head office in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March. 9, 2015. Tiny Owl is a smartphone application that helps hungry city-dwellers scour nearby eateries for deliveries. The service now handles 2,000 orders each day and has caught the interest of venture funds including Sequoia Capital, an early backer of technology giants such as Apple Inc. and Oracle Corp. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg