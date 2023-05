‘Mano dura’ de Abbott vs. personas migrantes en Texas: las manda a la casa de Kamala Harris

Texas has bused over 17,000 migrants to sanctuary cities:



▪️ Over 9,200 to DC

▪️ Over 5,700 to NYC

▪️ Over 1,600 to Chicago

▪️ Over 925 to Philadelphia



We will continue to provide this critical support to our overwhelmed Texas border towns until Biden secures the border. pic.twitter.com/XugeJwrDHX