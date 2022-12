Bad Bunny: ¿Cuánto dinero ganó el ‘Conejo malo’ en 2022 con el ‘World’s Hottest Tour’?

Bad Bunny earns $435.2 million with his concerts in 2022. The highest-grossing year in live events HISTORY. 🎉🏝️



- EUTDM 35/35 💀🔥



- UVST en el Choli 🇵🇷🎉



- World’s Hottest Tour 43/43 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/HnFrtaNjhE