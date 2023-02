Tom Brady se retira: Estos son los récords en la carrera del mariscal de la NFL

Tom Brady's 23-season career:



- 7x Super Bowl Champion

- 5x Super Bowl MVP

- 3x League MVP

- 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

- 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

- 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

- 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91