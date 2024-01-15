Entretenimiento

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Lista completa de ganadores

‘Barbie’, ‘Opppenhaimer’ y ‘Poor Things’ fueron algunas de las películas más nominadas en la segunda gala de los premios del entretenimiento.

La temporada de premios continúa y se realizó el Critics Choice Awards 2024, la noche de este domingo 14 de enero.

Uno de los premios a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine celebraron la edición de 29 de estos galardones.

La conductora fue la actriz Chelsea Handler por segunda vez consecutiva, quien comenzó la ceremonia en el escenario del hotel Fairmont Cnetury Plaza de Los Ángeles.

Las películas de Barbie, Oppenhaimer y Poor Things fueron las más nominadas dentro de la industria.

¿Quienes son los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024?

Si no pudiste ver los Critics Choice Awards, te dejamos una lista con los ganadores.

Mejor película

Oppenhaimer (Ganadora)

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor director

Christopher Nolan (ganador)

Bradley Cooper

Greta Gerwig

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alexander Payne

Martin Scorsese

Mejor actor

Paul Giamatti (ganador)

Bradley Cooper

Leonardo DiCaprio

Colman Domingo

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

Mejor actriz

Emma Stone (ganadora)

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Huller

Greta Lee

Carey Mulligan

Margot Robbie

Mejor serie dramática

Succesion (ganadora)

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek

Winning Time

Mejor guión original

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach (ganadora)

Alex Convery

Samy Burch

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer

David Hemingson

Celine Song

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Anatomy of a fall (ganadora)

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of things

The Zone of Interest

