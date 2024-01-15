Critics Choice Awards 2024: Lista completa de ganadores

La temporada de premios continúa y se realizó el Critics Choice Awards 2024, la noche de este domingo 14 de enero.
Uno de los premios a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine celebraron la edición de 29 de estos galardones.
La conductora fue la actriz Chelsea Handler por segunda vez consecutiva, quien comenzó la ceremonia en el escenario del hotel Fairmont Cnetury Plaza de Los Ángeles.
Las películas de Barbie, Oppenhaimer y Poor Things fueron las más nominadas dentro de la industria.
¿Quienes son los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024?
Si no pudiste ver los Critics Choice Awards, te dejamos una lista con los ganadores.
Mejor película
Oppenhaimer (Ganadora)
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Mejor director
Christopher Nolan (ganador)
Bradley Cooper
Greta Gerwig
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alexander Payne
Martin Scorsese
Mejor actor
Paul Giamatti (ganador)
Bradley Cooper
Leonardo DiCaprio
Colman Domingo
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
Mejor actriz
Emma Stone (ganadora)
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Huller
Greta Lee
Carey Mulligan
Margot Robbie
Mejor serie dramática
Succesion (ganadora)
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek
Winning Time
Mejor guión original
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach (ganadora)
Alex Convery
Samy Burch
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer
David Hemingson
Celine Song
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Anatomy of a fall (ganadora)
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of things
The Zone of Interest