Oscar 2023: Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y ‘Bardo’, entre los nominados

¡México está presente en los Premios Oscar! Alfonso Cuarón y Guillermo del Toro están entre los nominados para la entrega del próximo 12 de marzo.
Bardo, la película de Alejandro González Iñárritu (el director que completa el grupo de los ‘Tres Amigos’), consiguió también una nominación en la categoría de Fotografía, para Darius Khondji.
Aquí la lista de nominados:
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Evertything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Música Original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor guion adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor guion original
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Living
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodby
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille (de Alfonso Cuarón)
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the hosr
- The flying sailor
- Ice merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyrre Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor película animada
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Mejor documental
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodsheed
- Fire of blood
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Mejor corto documental
- The elephant whisperers
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
- Haulout
Mejor canción original
- Applause de Tell it like a woman
- Hold my hand de Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift me up de Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Naatu Naatu de RRR
- This is a life de Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor película internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front de Alemania
- Argentina, 1985 de Argentina
- Close de Bélgica
- Eo de Polonia
- The Quiet Girl de Irlanda
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor director
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Edición
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Matt Villa Jonathan Redmondy - Elvis
- Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Monika Willi - Tár
- Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Top Gun: Maverick