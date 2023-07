Messi marca su primer doblete con Inter Miami en menos de media hora ante Atlanta

🤤 This pass from @5sergiob

🤤 This finish from Messi



👨‍🍳 @InterMiamiCF are cooking!



Watch every #LeaguesCup2023 match with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV ➡️ https://t.co/Rj2BQVtHHS pic.twitter.com/JgaLbS3GJC