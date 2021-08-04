Estos son los convocados por la MLS para el All Star Game vs. la Liga Mx

La Major League Soccer (MLS) publicó la lista de jugadores seleccionados para el All Star Game ante futbolistas de la Liga Mx. El partido se llevará a cabo el 25 de agosto en la cancha del Banc of California Stadium.
En la lista destacan los mexicanos Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, del LA Galaxy y Carlos Vela, que juega en el LAFC.
Te presentamos a los convocados al encuentro All Star Game:
Porteros
Pedro Gallese (Orlando City).
Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defensas
Walker Zimerman (Nashville).
Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
James Sands (NYCFC).
Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union).
Yeimar (Sounders).
Miles Robinson (Atlanta United).
Nouhou (Sounders).
David Murillo (LAFC).
Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy).
Mediocampistas
Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus).
Cristian Roldan (Sounders).
Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United).
João Paulo (Sounders).
Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake).
Carles Gil (NE Revolution).
Eduard Atuesta (LAFC)
Delanteros
Carlos Vela (LAFC).
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández (LA Galaxy)
Dániel Sallói (Kansas City).
Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders).
Diego Rossi (LAFC).
Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas).
Nani (Orlando City).
Cade Cowell (San Jose).
Tajon Buchanan (NE Revolution).
Gustavo Bou (NE Revolution).