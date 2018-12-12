El 'Adivina Quién?' de las mujeres ilustres

Si te gustan los juegos de mesa,'¿Quién es ella?' puede ser una opción. Este es un juego creado por Zuzia Kozerska-Girard, fundadora de Playeress.
El juego consta de un tablero de madera con imágenes hechas con acuarelas de mujeres ilustres (hechas por la artista Daria Golab) de distintas nacionalidades y épocas. Bajo cada pintura se encuentra el nombre de los personajes y una breve biografía. Como en el juego '¿Adivina quién?', los participantes deben adivinar de qué personaje se trata.
'Who's she?' incluye un total de 28 mujeres, entre ellas la científica Marie Curie, la actriz y cantante Josephine Baker, la activista Wangari Maathai, la pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo, la aviadora Amelia Earhart, y la premio Nobel de la Paz, Malala Yousafzai.
No obstante, a diferencia del juego tradicional, las pistas no están basadas en la imagen de los personajes, sino en sus logros y aventuras, con preguntas como: '¿Ella ganó un premio Nobel?' o '¿hizo algún descubrimiento?'
Is She....a POET ? ????????✅ or a MATHEMATICIAN ? ➗???? ✅ Could she ... speak LATIN ????????✅ Did She ...GO TO SCHOOL ? ????????????❌ Has She ...fought for Women's education ? ????????????✅ Was She... a PIONNER ? ⛏????✅ —> Meet SOR JUANA INÉS DE LA CRUZ !! She was a 17th century nun, self-taught scholar and Mexican writer & poet. She was also an advocate for women's rights. At the age of 3, ???? she followed an older sister to school and convinced a teacher to show her how to read. Juana taught herself all she could by reading and learned Latin and the Aztec language . She asked to be allowed to disguise herself as a man ????♀️so that she could go to university, but was not given permission and had to continue to tutor herself.???????????? At 20, Juana became a nun, which was then the only way for her to continue her education⛪️????. There, she wrote poetry and plays that were published and widely read, held intellectual court and taught music and drama. Sor Juana defended the intellectual rights of women and the rights of women to have access to education. ???????????????????? For daring to stand up to the patriarchal and misogynist policies of the Church, Sor Juana was officially censured. Today, she has been credited as the first published feminist of the New World. [fun facts ????] Reading and studying was forbidden to girls, she did it anyway : she learnt to read and write Latin at 3 years old! : & Wrote her 1st poem at 8️⃣ years old ! Declined marriage ⛔️???? and became a nun to study freely. At 17 years old, she discussed science topics with Isaac Newton ????! Today, her image appears on Mexican currency as a national icon of Mexican identity ????????. #whosshe #sorjuanainesdelacruz #selftaught #poeta #scholar #pioneerwoman #educationforall #mexicanicon #poet #womenempowerment #womenrights #poetess #philosophers
El juego está a la venta en línea a través de la página de Kickstarter, y el paquete básico (el tablero y las biografías) tienen un valor de 65 euros, es decir, mil 483.57 pesos mexicanos. Otros paquetes incluyen estampas que se revelan cuando las rascas y pósters.
Si bien el juego original está en inglés, también está disponible en español, italiano, alemán y polaco.