Twitter se 'cae': presenta problemas para el envío de tuits

La red social Twitter informó este viernes que la plataforma presentó problemas y por ende el envío de tuits tuvo complicaciones.
Si notaste que no podías enviar nuevos tuits, es debido a esta falla de Twitter.
La plataforma notificó sobre los problemas a las 15:48 horas, tiempo de la Ciudad de México, y comunicó poco después de las 16:00 horas que las fallas ya habían sido solucionadas.
Una de las caídas más recordadas de Twitter ocurrió en el mes de julio de 2019, cuando la red social presentó fallas durante dos horas.
You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 7 de febrero de 2020
You can get back to Tweeting –– this problem has been fixed! Thanks for sticking with us through that. ????— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 7 de febrero de 2020