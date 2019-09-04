¿Gamer nostálgico? Ya podrás descargar clásicos del NES y SNES en tu Switch

Nintendo anunció este miércoles que los miembros de Nintendo Switch Online podrán descargar, a partir del 9 de agosto, más de 60 juegos clásicos de las consolas NES y SNES (Super Nintendo) incluyendo títulos como Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A link to the Past, entre otros.
Desde su sitio oficial, señaló que los suscriptores podrán competir o cooperar en línea con otros 'gamers' en algunos de los títulos. Dependiendo el juego, habrá algunos en los que la pantalla se divida y otros en los que cada usuario utilice su pantalla completa para jugar.
20 classic #SNES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Stunt Race FX, will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members on 9/5! Enjoy a growing catalog of Super NES games with even more titles releasing in the future.https://t.co/BR33g7bJpM pic.twitter.com/RflieF4guc— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019
La firma también anunció el lanzamiento de una réplica del control del Súper Nintendo para que la experiencia de juego sea aún más parecida a la original. Dicho control es inalámbrico.
La lista de juegos que estarán disponibles para su descarga es:
SUPER NINTENDO
-Super Mario World
-Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
-Super Mario Kart
-The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
-Super Metroid
-Star Fox
-F-ZERO
-Stunt Race FX
-Pilotwings
-Kirby's Dream Land 3
-Kirby's Dream Course
-Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
-Demon's Crest
-Super Soccer
-Super Puyo Puyo 2
-Breath Of Fire
-BRAWL BROTHERS
-Super Tennis
-Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
NINTENDO ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM (NES)
-Metroid
-Mighty Bomb Jack
-TwinBee
-Soccer
-Tennis
-Donkey Kong
-Mario Bros
-Super Mario Bros
-Balloon Fight
-Ice Climber
-Dr. Mario
-The Legend of Zelda
-Super Mario Bros 3
-Double Dragon
-River City Ransom
-Ghosts'n Goblins
-Tecmo Bowl
-Gradius
-Pro Wrestling
-Excitebike
-Yoshi
-Ice Hockey
-Baseball
-Solomon's Key
-Super Dodge Ball
-Wario's Woods
-Ninja Gaiden
-Blaster Master
-Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
-Kirby's Adventure
-Kid Icarus
-Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels
-Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
-Donkey Kong Jr
-VS. Excitebike
-Double Dragon II: The Revenge
-Volleyball
-Wrecking Crew
-Donkey Kong 3