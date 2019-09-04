¿Gamer nostálgico? Ya podrás descargar clásicos del NES y SNES en tu Switch
ESCRIBE LA BÚSQUEDA Y PRESIONA ENTER
Breaking News
ESCRIBE LA BÚSQUEDA Y PRESIONA ENTER

¿Gamer nostálgico? Ya podrás descargar clásicos del NES y SNES en tu Switch

COMPARTIR

···
Tech

¿Gamer nostálgico? Ya podrás descargar clásicos del NES y SNES en tu Switch

Los suscriptores de Nintendo Switch Online podrán hacer las descargas a partir del 9 de agosto y jugar en línea con sus amigos.

Redacción
04/09/2019
Juegos clásicos
Juegos clásicosFuente: tomada de nintendo.com
Al registrarte estás aceptando elaviso de privacidad y protección de datos. Puedes desuscribirte en cualquier momento.

Nintendo anunció este miércoles que los miembros de Nintendo Switch Online podrán descargar, a partir del 9 de agosto, más de 60 juegos clásicos de las consolas NES y SNES (Super Nintendo) incluyendo títulos como Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A link to the Past, entre otros.

Desde su sitio oficial, señaló que los suscriptores podrán competir o cooperar en línea con otros 'gamers' en algunos de los títulos. Dependiendo el juego, habrá algunos en los que la pantalla se divida y otros en los que cada usuario utilice su pantalla completa para jugar.

La firma también anunció el lanzamiento de una réplica del control del Súper Nintendo para que la experiencia de juego sea aún más parecida a la original. Dicho control es inalámbrico.

La lista de juegos que estarán disponibles para su descarga es:

SUPER NINTENDO

-Super Mario World

-Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

-Super Mario Kart

-The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

-Super Metroid

-Star Fox

-F-ZERO

-Stunt Race FX

-Pilotwings

-Kirby's Dream Land 3

-Kirby's Dream Course

-Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

-Demon's Crest

-Super Soccer

-Super Puyo Puyo 2

-Breath Of Fire

-BRAWL BROTHERS

-Super Tennis

-Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

NINTENDO ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM (NES)

-Metroid

-Mighty Bomb Jack

-TwinBee

-Soccer

-Tennis

-Donkey Kong

-Mario Bros

-Super Mario Bros

-Balloon Fight

-Ice Climber

-Dr. Mario

-The Legend of Zelda

-Super Mario Bros 3

-Double Dragon

-River City Ransom

-Ghosts'n Goblins

-Tecmo Bowl

-Gradius

-Pro Wrestling

-Excitebike

-Yoshi

-Ice Hockey

-Baseball

-Solomon's Key

-Super Dodge Ball

-Wario's Woods

-Ninja Gaiden

-Blaster Master

-Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

-Kirby's Adventure

-Kid Icarus

-Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels

-Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

-Donkey Kong Jr

-VS. Excitebike

-Double Dragon II: The Revenge

-Volleyball

-Wrecking Crew

-Donkey Kong 3