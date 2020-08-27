Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom se convierten en padres de una niña

La cantante Katy Perry dio a luz a una niña y se llama Daisy Dove Bloom.
La superestrella del pop y su pareja, el actor Orlando Bloom, anunciaron la noticia a través de UNICEF en Instagram. Tanto Perry como Bloom son embajadores de buena voluntad de la agencia de Naciones Unidas a favor de los niños.
UNICEF publicó una foto en blanco y negro de la mano de la bebé y escribió que la feliz pareja dijo a la organización: “Estamos flotando de amor maravillados por la segura y saludable llegada de nuestra hija”.
En el post en Instagram, la pareja también habló de lo afortunados que fueron de tener una experiencia de parto “tranquila” con buena asistencia médica, algo que, señalaron, muchas familias no tienen.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Smile, el quinto álbum de Perry con un gran sello discográfico, sale al mercado el viernes. La cantante de 35 años conversó recientemente con The Associated Press sobre cómo volvió a sonreír después de años de dolor.
“Pasé por una revisión de mi ego y realmente reprioricé lo que era importante y mi asociación con la validación, o mi relación con la validación”, aseveró.
Esta es la primera hija de Perry. Bloom y su exesposa, Miranda Kerr, tienen un hijo, Flynn, que nació en 2011.