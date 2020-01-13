'Joker' lidera nominaciones al Oscar 2020

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, en su 92 edición, se anunciaron este lunes en Los Ángeles.
Joker, de Todd Phillips, fue la película que dominó las nominaciones con 11 en total.
Te damos los detalles de todas las categorías.
Mejor película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Mejor actriz
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet )
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellwegger (Judy )
Mejor actor
Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker )
Jonathan Pryce (The two popes)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Mejor actor de reparto
Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The two Popes)
Al Pacino (The irishman)
Joe Pesci (The irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo rabbit
Joker
Little women
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor edición de sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor banda sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars
Mejor corto animado
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor cortometraje
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The neighbor’s window
Saria
A sister
Mejor documental
American Factory
The Cave
The edge of democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor documental corto
In the absence
Learning to skateboard in the warzone (if you're a girl)
Life overtakes me
St lous superman
Walk run cha-cha
Mejor película extranjera
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les misérables (Francia)
Pain and glory (España)
Pasarite (Corea del Sur)
Mejor diseño de producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor montaje
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor fotografía
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
1917 (Roger Deakins)
Once upon a time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Mejores efectos visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The lion king
1917
Star Wars
Mejor maquillaje
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of evil
1917
Mejor película animada
How to train your dragon : the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Mejor canción original
Toy story 4 , por 'I can't let you throw yourself away'
Rocketman , por '(I'm gonna) love me again'
Breakthrough, por 'I'm standing with you'
Frozen II , por 'Into the unknown'
Harriet , por 'Stand up'
Mejor guion adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor guion original
Knives out
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite