'Joker' lidera nominaciones al Oscar 2020

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, en su 92 edición, se anunciaron este lunes en Los Ángeles.

Joker, de Todd Phillips, fue la película que dominó las nominaciones con 11 en total.

Te damos los detalles de todas las categorías.

Mejor película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet )

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellwegger (Judy )

Mejor actor

Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)

Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker )

Jonathan Pryce (The two popes)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The two Popes)

Al Pacino (The irishman)

Joe Pesci (The irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo rabbit

Joker

Little women

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Mejor edición de sonido

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor banda sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars

Mejor corto animado

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor cortometraje

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The neighbor’s window

Saria

A sister

Mejor documental

American Factory

The Cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor documental corto

In the absence

Learning to skateboard in the warzone (if you're a girl)

Life overtakes me

St lous superman

Walk run cha-cha

Mejor película extranjera

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les misérables (Francia)

Pain and glory (España)

Pasarite (Corea del Sur)

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor montaje

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor fotografía

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

1917 (Roger Deakins)

Once upon a time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lion king

1917

Star Wars

Mejor maquillaje

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of evil

1917

Mejor película animada

How to train your dragon : the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Mejor canción original

Toy story 4 , por 'I can't let you throw yourself away'

Rocketman , por '(I'm gonna) love me again'

Breakthrough, por 'I'm standing with you'

Frozen II , por 'Into the unknown'

Harriet , por 'Stand up'

Mejor guion adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor guion original

Knives out

Marriage Story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite