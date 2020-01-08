El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan se apartarán de la realeza británica

El duque y la duquesa de Sussex anunciaron este miércoles que se apartarán como miembros principales de la familia real británica, ya que trabajarán para ser "financieramente independientes".
La pareja real, Harry y Meghan, compartió un comunicado a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram en el que explican que están tomando decisiones claves.
"Nuestra intención es retirarnos como miembros sénior de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes", se lee en el comunicado difundido en Instagram.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
"Planeamos balancear nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Norteamérica”, afirmaron los duques sobre su futura residencia.
"Este balance geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con apreciación por la tradición real en la que nació mientras proveemos a nuestra familia con espacio para concentrarnos en nuestro próximo capítulo", informaron.
Antes de casarse con Harry el año pasado, la duquesa de Sussex fue la actriz estadounidense conocida como Meghan Markle.