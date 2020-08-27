¿Quieres repasar tus clases? Te dejamos las lecciones en línea de Aprende en Casa II

La primera semana del ciclo escolar 2020-2021 ya casi acaba, y estos días suelen representar un 'grado' extra de dificultad dado que se viene regresando de las vacaciones.
Así que si tú o tus hijos creen que un repaso adicional no está de más, te 'echamos una mano' y te presentamos los videos de las clases vistas desde el lunes en cada nivel.
Preescolar
Lunes
Martes
Miércoles
Jueves
Primaria
PRIMER GRADO
Lunes
Martes
Miércoles
SEGUNDO GRADO
Lunes
Martes
Miércoles
TERCER GRADO
Lunes
Martes
Miércoles
CUARTO GRADO
Lunes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMfpyR0T9t0&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXf3ydySxAA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=3&t=778s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATBC9LVxYKo&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV9KMWTMDmk&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=5&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYHye0ovLdo&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=6&t=0s
Martes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usJzhZHNm4s&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrP3txe3tEg&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvf4ppRHBXE&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxTDJG6cTI8&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=5&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZezD7W1Jeo&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=6&t=124s
Miércoles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO1YHzzhz8E&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoW6_Uo5xm4&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDSyqnijCPc&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KkXI71imro&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=5&t=0s
QUINTO GRADO
Lunes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSWxDlQRH7A&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT6FYZ0Fx00&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSvuvKM-tQ&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crlRVFFEkhA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=5&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y05Z4Z0racU&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=6&t=0s
Martes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RL4BsSPjudY&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4TAjVUumaY&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkL5wBziLLQ&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSbNsfb_T_E&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=5&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IStP0uCW1hU&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=6&t=0s
Miércoles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IfiBSo6Wc8&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWlwjtU5sCA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ28paq1oCc&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmb56puoQLs&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=5&t=0s
SEXTO GRADO
Lunes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvgVSFVvAts&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJFBn2kJaqA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUmEWxXBn5w&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2hC22igDy0&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=5&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23QpQhfCUw0&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=6&t=0s
Martes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq8ahYkET5g&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlCZkJmW9x8&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp44QDwxhcc&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHAOg46jLoI&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=5&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwAOV6lI6zg&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=6&t=0s
Miércoles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsN9He7PlyI&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86YfkK9F8HM&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=3&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIeASn1yZn4&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=4&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EozIJI_yexs&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=5&t=0s