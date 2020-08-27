¿Quieres repasar tus clases? Te dejamos las lecciones en línea de Aprende en Casa II
bulletLa Secretaría de Educación Pública sube a YouTube parte de los contenidos que se han visto en esta primera semana de clases.

Redacción
27/08/2020
Actualización 27/08/2020 - 13:33
Cuartoscuro
La primera semana del ciclo escolar 2020-2021 ya casi acaba, y estos días suelen representar un 'grado' extra de dificultad dado que se viene regresando de las vacaciones.

Así que si tú o tus hijos creen que un repaso adicional no está de más, te 'echamos una mano' y te presentamos los videos de las clases vistas desde el lunes en cada nivel.

Preescolar

Lunes

Martes

Miércoles

Jueves

Primaria

PRIMER GRADO

Lunes

Martes

Miércoles

SEGUNDO GRADO

Lunes

Martes

Miércoles

TERCER GRADO

Lunes

Martes

Miércoles

CUARTO GRADO

Lunes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMfpyR0T9t0&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXf3ydySxAA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=3&t=778s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATBC9LVxYKo&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV9KMWTMDmk&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=5&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYHye0ovLdo&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEV-uGu8Dhsb12WOHmvt52_&index=6&t=0s

Martes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usJzhZHNm4s&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrP3txe3tEg&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvf4ppRHBXE&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxTDJG6cTI8&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=5&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZezD7W1Jeo&list=PLTc0s9QC89YF0QVxVAlTdLyRNDBZYMoHl&index=6&t=124s

Miércoles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO1YHzzhz8E&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoW6_Uo5xm4&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDSyqnijCPc&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KkXI71imro&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEEsphKYu5AjLkVVz9GON0O&index=5&t=0s

QUINTO GRADO

Lunes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSWxDlQRH7A&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT6FYZ0Fx00&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSvuvKM-tQ&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crlRVFFEkhA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=5&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y05Z4Z0racU&list=PLTc0s9QC89YEnO2AhgVv8HZweBnFh8mxC&index=6&t=0s

Martes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RL4BsSPjudY&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4TAjVUumaY&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkL5wBziLLQ&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSbNsfb_T_E&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=5&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IStP0uCW1hU&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHsMPLb3x7Hvwsk85hmY9xX&index=6&t=0s

Miércoles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IfiBSo6Wc8&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWlwjtU5sCA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ28paq1oCc&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmb56puoQLs&list=PLTc0s9QC89YGXWzdmwhQu5wHIERs_z0sT&index=5&t=0s

SEXTO GRADO

Lunes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvgVSFVvAts&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJFBn2kJaqA&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUmEWxXBn5w&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2hC22igDy0&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=5&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23QpQhfCUw0&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHJ9MCPpxii6jRgC48asbwX&index=6&t=0s

Martes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq8ahYkET5g&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlCZkJmW9x8&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp44QDwxhcc&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHAOg46jLoI&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=5&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwAOV6lI6zg&list=PLTc0s9QC89YHSq-VdE7gnOgdEepk0U_-u&index=6&t=0s

Miércoles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsN9He7PlyI&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=2&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86YfkK9F8HM&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=3&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIeASn1yZn4&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=4&t=0s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EozIJI_yexs&list=PLTc0s9QC89YH4s59cWaBLp-Djh2gQbuew&index=5&t=0s