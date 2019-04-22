La singular selfie de las gorilas y sus protectores que recorre el mundo

Un guardabosque captó una selfie muy singular que se ha vuelto viral. En la imagen aparece al lado de dos gorilas hembras que, por la forma en la que están paradas, parece que están posando para la foto.
La fotografía fue tomada en el orfanato para gorilas del Parque Nacional Virunga, en el Congo. El mismo guardabosque que tomó la selfie fue quien en 2007 rescató a las gorilas cuando eran bebés, luego de que sus padres fueran asesinados por cazadores furtivos.
You might have recently seen caretakers Mathieu and Patrick’s amazing selfie with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze inside the Senkwekwe center at Virunga National Park. We’ve received dozens of messages about the photo. YES, it’s real! Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities! Also, it’s no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either—most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time. Guys, if you shared our gorilla selfie post, please share our Earth Day posts as well! Conserving Virunga’s amazing wildlife is a constant challenge for the Park and our work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Matching funds have been pledged on every donation to the Park today, up to a total of $25,000—giving us the opportunity to raise $50,000 for Virunga! Visit virunga.org/donate or click the link in our bio to get involved and keep sharing our posts! Thank you! *We want to emphasize that these gorillas are in an enclosed sanctuary for orphans to which they have lived since infancy. The caretakers at Senkwekwe take great care to not put the health of the gorillas in danger. These are exceptional circumstances in which the photo was taken. It is never permitted to approach a gorilla in the wild. #gorillaselfie #gorilla #mountaingorilla #mountaingorillaselfie #selfie #earthday #earthday2019 #virunga #virunganationalpark #congo #drcongo #rdc #drc #protecttheplanet #happyearthday #wildlife #wildlifeconservation #conservation #natureconservation
La imagen de las gorilas, Ndakasi y Matabishi, ya ha dado la vuelta al mundo y el parque aclaró a medios locales que la fotografía es real. "Hemos recibido decenas de mensajes sobre la foto. ¡Sí, es real!", explican los directivos del parque en una publicación.
El Parque Nacional Virunga es el área protegida de vida silvestre más antigua en el suelo africano, creado para proteger y conservar las especies de vida silvestre con fines científicos y de investigación.
La conservación de la vida silvestre de Virunga es la articulación donde las selvas tropicales del oeste de África se encuentran con los pastizales de la sabana del este del continente y recorren más de 300 km a lo largo de la grieta de Albertine que divide al territorio de norte a sur.
Los gorilas de montaña en Virunga han sido la atracción principal en este parque, dado que es uno de los pocos en el área con estas especies en peligro de extinción.