¿Moda, terror y fantasía? Así presenta Louis Vuitton su colección Pre-Otoño 2020

Actrices como Léa Seydoux, Deepika Padukone, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly, Chloë Grace Moretz y Emma Roberts, Louis Vuitton compartió su colección Pre-Otoño 2020.

Para esto, LV se inspiró en portadas vintage de libros y películas con distintas temáticas, entre ellas el terror y la fantasía.

Incluso, en una de ellas, la actriz Kelsey Asbille viste una playera estampada con la leyenda 'The Exorcist' (El Exorcista) y la portada de la película y una falda larga, mientras que la misma prenda la viste Léa Seydoux bajo un vestido plateado.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la casa de moda publicó 16 portadas con 16 personajes distintos, de las cuales cada una de las actrices y actores son protagonistas. Cada poster tiene además un título, como 'The Dragon Slayer', donde aparece Emma Roberts en un vestido rojo rodeada por un dragón; 'The Scape Room', con Angelica Ross; 'The Devil's Mansion', con Sophie Turner, entre otras.

En las portadas también aparecen Jaden Smith y Cody Fern, quien aparece en dos ocasiones: solo y compartiendo poster con Billie Lourd. También aparece en portada el diseñador de moda de la firma Nicolas Ghesquière, cuyo nombre aparece sobre todas las portadas.