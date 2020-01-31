¿Moda, terror y fantasía? Así presenta Louis Vuitton su colección Pre-Otoño 2020

Actrices como Léa Seydoux, Deepika Padukone, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly, Chloë Grace Moretz y Emma Roberts, Louis Vuitton compartió su colección Pre-Otoño 2020.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Telling tales. #LeaSeydoux, #LauraHarrier, #KelseyAsbille and #Robyn in the new #LVPrefall20 Collection. Inspired by vintage book covers, @NicolasGhesquiere’s upcoming #LouisVuitton collection was photographed by @CollierSchorrStudio ahead of its arrival in stores this May.
Para esto, LV se inspiró en portadas vintage de libros y películas con distintas temáticas, entre ellas el terror y la fantasía.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Fictional fantasy. #DeepikaPadukone, #SophieTurner, #JadenSmith and #JenniferConnelly in the new #LVPrefall20 Collection. @NicolasGhesquiere imagines a cast of intrepid heroines on vintage-inspired book covers ahead of the collection’s arrival in #LouisVuitton stores this May.
Incluso, en una de ellas, la actriz Kelsey Asbille viste una playera estampada con la leyenda 'The Exorcist' (El Exorcista) y la portada de la película y una falda larga, mientras que la misma prenda la viste Léa Seydoux bajo un vestido plateado.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Playing with pulp genres. #ChloeGraceMoretz, #AliciaVikander, #ZhongChuxi and #Woodkid in the new #LVPrefall20 Collection. @NicolasGhesquiere imagines a cast of intrepid heroines on vintage-inspired book covers ahead of the collection’s arrival in #LouisVuitton stores this May.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la casa de moda publicó 16 portadas con 16 personajes distintos, de las cuales cada una de las actrices y actores son protagonistas. Cada poster tiene además un título, como 'The Dragon Slayer', donde aparece Emma Roberts en un vestido rojo rodeada por un dragón; 'The Scape Room', con Angelica Ross; 'The Devil's Mansion', con Sophie Turner, entre otras.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Journey through time. #Yaya, #SamaraWeaving, #AngelicaRoss and #NoémieMerlant in the new #LVPrefall20 Collection. @NicolasGhesquiere imagines a cast of intrepid heroines on vintage-inspired book covers ahead of the collection’s arrival in #LouisVuitton stores this May.
En las portadas también aparecen Jaden Smith y Cody Fern, quien aparece en dos ocasiones: solo y compartiendo poster con Billie Lourd. También aparece en portada el diseñador de moda de la firma Nicolas Ghesquière, cuyo nombre aparece sobre todas las portadas.