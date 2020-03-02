Cancelan la Semana de la Moda de Rakuten en Tokio debido al brote del COVID-19

La Organización de la Semana de la Moda en Japón (JFWO, por sus siglas en inglés) decidió este lunes cancelar la Semana de la Moda de Rakuten Tokio 2020 Otoño / Invierno debido al aumento por el temor al brote del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19.
"A medida que aumentan los temores debido al brote del virus COVID-19 a diario, nuestra principal y más importante preocupación siempre es la seguridad de todas las partes involucradas. Luego de intensas discusiones con estas, hemos llegado a la dolorosa decisión de renunciar" a la Semana de la Moda Rakuten, indica la organización en un comunicado.
La organización indicó que trabajará para que las marcas que estaban programadas para participar en la Semana de la Moda puedan tener oportunidades de negocio; una de las opciones es la introducción de las colecciones que se presentarían en el sitio web oficial del evento (RakutenFWT), así como apoyo para que tengan presencia en medios locales e internacionales.
También ofreció disculpas a quienes formaron parte del equipo e invirtieron su tiempo y esfuerzo en la realización del ahora cancelado evento.
La Semana de la Moda Rakuten estaba programada para llevarse a cabo del 16 al 21 de marzo de este año.
Hasta el momento, se han registrado en Japón 976 casos de contagio, incluidos 705 del crucero Diamond Princess en Yokohama, y van 12 muertos por la enfermedad.
「Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2020 A/W」開催中止のお知らせ この度、一般社団法人日本ファッション・ウィーク推進機構（以下JFWO）は、来る3月16日（月）～3月21日（土）に開催を予定しておりました「Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2020 A/W」（RakutenFWT 2020 A/W）の中止を決定させていただきました。 日々、新型コロナウイルス感染症の拡大の懸念が高まる中、関わるすべての皆様の安全・安心を最優先に考え、多くの関係各所との慎重な協議を重ねた結果、RakutenFWT 2020 A/Wの開催は断念せざるをえないと判断しました。 今回参加を予定されていたブランドの皆様にはRakutenFWTオフィシャルウェブサイトへのルック掲載や国内外のメディアに対してのルック掲載支援など、JFWOとして可能な限りビジネスチャンスにつながるサポートを行います。 また、RakutenFWT 2020 A/Wでのコレクション発表やイベント開催に向けた準備で、これまで努力を重ねられた多くの関係者の皆様へ多大なるご迷惑をお掛けしますことを、この場をお借りして心よりお詫び申し上げます。 一般社団法人日本ファッション・ウィーク推進機構 Cancellation of the "Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2020 A/W" Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO hereinafter) has come to the decision of cancelling the "Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2020 A/W" (RakutenFWT 2020 A/W hereinafter), which had been scheduled to be held from March 16th (Mon.) to March 21st (Sat.). As apprehensions due to the Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak rise daily, our primary and utmost concern always being the safety/security of all parties involved, after heavy discussions with related parties, we have come to the painful decision of there being no other choice than to give up RakutenFWT 2020 A/W. For those brands which were scheduled to participate in RakutenFWT 2020 A/W, JFWO will continue to do our very best within our power, to provide support in gaining business opportunities, such as introducing collections on the RakutenFWT official website, support in having looks introduced in national and international medias, etc. But first, we would like to take this opportunity to apologize to all those people who have poured time and effort into participating in this event. We are sincerely sorry for having to reach this disappointing decision. Japan Fashion Week Organization