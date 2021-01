Fiestas clandestinas se organizan a diario en Tulum pese a pandemia; ya han sancionado negocios

NYC hottest Afrohouse + Techno party has come to Tulum.



Powered by @techafrique

Dance the night away this Saturday Jan 23rd 7PM- 12AM



Dj Live Set by @Eli.fola + music by Yako Ma

Secret Location



RSVP required

$300 pesos at the doorhttps://t.co/bKqgyl2Gsu pic.twitter.com/zSsr6c4fxw