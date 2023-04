Un ‘regalo’ más del telescopio Webb: Capta fusión de dos galaxias

hey girl, are you an ULIRG? because you shine brighter than a trillion suns ✨



Arp 220 is an ultra-luminous infrared galaxy (ULIRG) that emits 300 times more light than the Milky Way. It also happens to glow brightest in infrared light, Webb's specialty: https://t.co/EF5ygizgyA pic.twitter.com/KRgQ03DI3e