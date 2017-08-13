13 de agosto de 2017
13 de agosto de 2017
Tech
Apple ya tiene cuenta de Instagram y tu foto puede llegar ahí

Desde hace unos meses, Apple publicaba anuncios publicitarios a través de su cuenta de Instagram, aunque sin subir imágenes. A partir de este lunes, la compañía de la manzana ha empezado a subir fotografías de los usuarios de iPhone en todo el mundo.
Redacción
 07 agosto 2017 18:45 Última actualización 07 agosto 2017 19:12
El perfil de Apple en Instagram (@apple) está verificada e invita a sus seguidores a compartir imágenes. (Especial)

Apple utilizaba su cuenta de Instagram sólo para lanzar anuncios publicitarios, sin subir imágenes. A partir de este lunes, la compañía de la manzana ha empezado a subir fotografías de los usuarios de iPhone y iPad en todo el mundo.

El perfil de la red social de fotografías propiedad de Facebook ofrecerá de manera exclusiva fotos y videos acreditados, utilizando el hashtag #ShotoniPhone. Las publicaciones son básicamente galerías de fotos.


El perfil de Apple en Instagram (@apple) está verificada e invita a sus seguidores a compartir imágenes, previamente elegidas por la compañía. Por el momento las únicas publicaciones que se pueden ver son fotos que varios usuarios han realizado usando sus equipos.

¿Quieres presumirle a Apple alguna de tus fotos?

5 cosas que aprobó el PRI en su Asamblea Nacional
Asamblea Nacional del PRI arranca con eliminación de candados
Peña Nieto convoca a priistas a estar unidos y dar batalla en 2018
PRI ganará elección de 2018: Ochoa Reza
Protestas de nacionalistas blancos en Virginia dejan un muerto
China invita a Trump a buscar solución pacífica con Corea del Norte
