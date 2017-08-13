Apple ya tiene cuenta de Instagram y tu foto puede llegar ahí

Apple utilizaba su cuenta de Instagram sólo para lanzar anuncios publicitarios, sin subir imágenes. A partir de este lunes, la compañía de la manzana ha empezado a subir fotografías de los usuarios de iPhone y iPad en todo el mundo.
El perfil de la red social de fotografías propiedad de Facebook ofrecerá de manera exclusiva fotos y videos acreditados, utilizando el hashtag #ShotoniPhone. Las publicaciones son básicamente galerías de fotos.
A look through the lens of iPhone users around the world. Tag #ShotoniPhone to take part. - Words and images by @koci, @itsreuben, @danilo, @_xst, @subwayhands, @marcelonava, @brockdavis, @lanadeathray, @thesdcowgirl, @inomad, @_yaisyusman_, @dawn_denfeld, @pauloctavious, @jeremysnell, @laurazazanis, @ryanpernofski, @abstractconformity, @mirafilm, @joez19, @daniil, @oli_op, @fotombo, @j9ryl, @tertiusalio, @maggiefortsonphoto, @trevorpaulhus, @rodrigomartinezfotos, @louiegraphy, @vmiura, @lfleischer, @vasjenkatro, @stevenxuex, @ianteraoka, @easonhsiung, @omidscheybani, @tamon_, @jaywilliamsphotography, @holephoto, @bigheadtaco, @mamacaxx, @aconica, @joshuakissi
El perfil de Apple en Instagram (@apple) está verificada e invita a sus seguidores a compartir imágenes, previamente elegidas por la compañía. Por el momento las únicas publicaciones que se pueden ver son fotos que varios usuarios han realizado usando sus equipos.
¿Quieres presumirle a Apple alguna de tus fotos?
#ShotoniPhone by… - 1. Mirabai M. @mirafilm “Beekeeping is incredibly addictive. Once you start, it’s very hard to stop. I think I’ll probably be a beekeeper for the rest of my life.” - 2. Jeremy S. @jeremysnell “I do show people the photos I take of them. A lot of these people have never really had their picture taken before, so this is really special to them. I think it opens people up in a new way, when they are able to see themselves in an image.” - 3. Daniil S. @daniil “I want to show the backstage - we’re surrounded by so much beauty that we take for granted. For us it’s so common. We don’t see the beauty anymore.” - 4. Marcelo N. @marcelonava “I like to walk, exploring a city, knowing every little space within the world.” - 5. Dave S. @davesandford “An adrenaline rush? Quite the opposite actually. I find swimming with sharks to be very peaceful.”