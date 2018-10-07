Muere Scott Wilson, del elenco de 'The Walking Dead'

El actor estadounidense Scott Wilson, quien formaba parte de la serie The Walking Dead, falleció el sábado a los 76 años.
A través de la cuenta oficial del programa, el equipo anunció el fallecimiento.
"Estamos profundamente tristes de informar que Scott Wilson, el increíble actor que interpretó a Hershel en #TheWalkingDead, falleció a la edad de 76 años. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos. Descansa en el paraíso, Scott. ¡Te amamos!", escribió.
El personal de Wilson, Hersel Greene, reaparecería en la serie en la nueva temporada.
Además de participar en The Walking Dead, hizo algunas apariciones en series como CSI: Crime Scene Investigation o X-Files. También participó en cine en los filmes El gran Gatsby (1974) y Pearl Harbor (2001).