Kendrick Lamar es el más nominado a los Grammy

Kendrick Lamar, Drake y Brandi Carlile competirán en las tres principales categorías de los Grammy en 2019 en una edición en la que las mujeres también tendrán una importante participación.

Carilie es una de las cinco mujeres nominadas a álbum del año junto con Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae y H.E.R. Post Malone, Drake y la banda sonora de Lamar para Black Panther también se medirán por el premio.

All the Stars de Lamar y SZA está nominada a grabación y canción del año. Cinco canciones más fueron nominadas en ambas categorías incluyendo Shallow de Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, This Is America de Childish Gambino, God's Plan de Drake, The Middle de Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey y The Joke de Carlile.

Seis de los ocho nominados a mejor nuevo artista son mujeres incluyendo H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha y Jorja Smith.

Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas en CBS This Morning y Apple Music.

La siguiente es la lista de las nominaciones a los principales premios, que serán entregados el 10 de febrero en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

Álbum del año: Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B; By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile; Scorpion, Drake; H.E.R., H.E.R.; Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone; Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae; Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves; Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By, Kendrick Lamar.

Grabación del año: I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin; The Joke, Brandi Carlile; This Is America, Childish Gambino; God's Plan, Drake; Shallow, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper; All the Stars, Kendrick Lamar y SZA; Rockstar, Post Malone y 21 Savage; The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey.

Canción del año (premio a los compositores): Boo'd Up, Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson y Joelle James; In My Blood, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris y Geoffrey Warburton; The Joke, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth; This Is America, Childish Gambino y Ludwig Goransson; God's Plan, Drake, Noah 40 Shebib, Boi-1Da, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan y Ron LaTour; Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt; All the Stars, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith; The Middle, Zedd, Grey, Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson y Marcus Lomax.

Mejor nuevo artista: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Dua Lipa; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith.

Mejor interpretación pop solista: Colors, Beck; Havana (Live), Camila Cabello; God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande; Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga; Better Now, Post Malone.

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera y Demi Lovato; Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys; 'S Wonderful, Tony Bennett y Diana Krall; Shallow, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper; Girls Like You, Maroon 5 y Cardi B; Say Something, Justin Timberlake y Chris Stapleton; The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey.

Mejor álbum pop vocal: Camila, Camila Cabello; Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson; Sweetener, Ariana Grande; Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes; Beautiful Trauma, Pink; Reputation, Taylor Swift.

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: Love Is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett y Diana Krall; My Way, Willie Nelson; Nat 'King' Cole & Me, Gregory Porter; Standards (Deluxe), Seal; The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!, Barbra Streisand.

Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: "Singularity”, Jon Hopkins; "Woman Worldwide”, Justice; "Treehouse”, Sofi Tukker; "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides”, SOPHIE; "Lune Rouge”, TOKiMONSTA.

Mejor álbum de rock: Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains; Mania, Fall Out Boy; Prequelle, Ghost; From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet; Pacific Daydream, Weezer.

Mejor álbum de música alternativa: Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys; Colors, Beck; Utopia, Bjork; American Utopia, David Byrne; Masseduction, St. Vincent.

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: Everything Is Love, The Carters (Beyonce y Jay-Z); The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle; Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and The Drumhedz; War & Leisure, Miguel; Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello.

Mejor álbum de R&B: Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton; Good Thing, Leon Bridges; Honestly, Lalah Hathaway; H.E.R., H.E.R.; Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton.

Mejor álbum de rap: Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B; Swimming, Mac Miller; Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle; Daytona, Pusha T; Astroworld, Travis Scott.

Mejor álbum country: Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini; Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne; Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde; Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves; From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton.

Mejor álbum de pop latino: Prometo, Pablo Alborán; Sincera, Claudia Brant; Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de los Macorinos) Vol.2 Natalia Lafourcade; 2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía; Vives, Carlos Vives.

Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina: Claroscura, Aterciopelados; Coastcity, Coast City; Encanto Tropical, Monsieur Periné; Gourmet, Orishas; Aztlán, Zoé.

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana, incluyendo tejana: Primero soy mexicana, Ángela Aguilar; Mitad y mitad, Calibre 50; Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II, Aida Cuevas; Cruzando Borders, Los Texmaniacs; Leyendas de mi pueblo, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández; ¡México por siempre!, Luis Miguel.

Mejor álbum tropical latino: Pa’ mi gente”, Charlie Aponte; Legado, Formell y Los Van Van; Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán; Ponle actitud, Felipe Peláez; Anniversary, Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

Mejor álbum de latin jazz: Heart of Brazil, Eddie Daniels; Black to the sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band; West Side Story Reimagined, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band; Cinque, Elio Villa Franca; Yo soy la tradición Miguel Zenón featuring Spektral Quartet.

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: My Mood Is You, Freddy Cole; The Questions, Kurt Elling; The Subject Tonight Is Love, Kate McGarry con Keith Ganz y Gary Versace; If You Really Want, Raul Midon con The Metropole Orkest dirigida por Vince Mendoza; The Window, Cecile McLorin Salvant.

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: Diamond Cut, Tia Fuller; Live In Europe, Fred Hersch Trio; Seymour Reads The Constitution!, Brad Mehldau Trio; Still Dreaming, Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley y Brian Blade; Emanon, The Wayne Shorter Quartet.

Mejor banda sonora: "Call Me By Your Name"; "Deadpool 2"; "The Greatest Showman"; "Lady Bird"; "Stranger Things".

Productor del año, no clásico: Boi-1da; Larry Klein; Linda Perry; Kanye West; Pharrell Williams.

Mejor video musical: "Apes--t”, The Carters; "This Is America”, Childish Gambino; "I'm Not Racist”, Joyner Lucas; "PYNK”, Janelle Monae; "MUMBO JUMBO”, Tierra Whack.