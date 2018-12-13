Adolescente muere tras tiroteo en Indiana

Un adolescente murió en un tiroteo ocurrido este jueves en una escuela en Richmond, Indiana, informó la policía estatal en Twitter.
No hubo más heridos en el incidente, agregó la policía.
Información en desarrollo
Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info.— Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2018