Adolescente muere tras tiroteo en Indiana
Mundo

La policía reportó un tiroteo en la escuela en Richmond.

Reuters
9:02
Un adolescente murió en un tiroteo ocurrido este jueves en una escuela en Richmond, Indiana, informó la policía estatal en Twitter.

No hubo más heridos en el incidente, agregó la policía.

Información en desarrollo

