M&M’s lanzará nuevos sabores con sabor a chile jalapeño

But wait! There's more! With their success in Australia, large M&M's bars are making their way to the US! Five new M&M's Chocolate Bars will hit shelves this December. Flavors include: Crispy, Peanut, Milk Chocolate, Almond, and Crispy Mint. https://t.co/nEqZvKbJOO pic.twitter.com/NZCVSJ6cfz